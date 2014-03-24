Repacking Report Summary From Fletcher, Heald and Hildreth's Steve Lovelady

WASHINGTON—“The incentive auction and related spectrum repacking are coming,“ writes Steve Lovelady of the law firm Fletcher, Heald and Hildredth. “If you’re a TV licensee and you’ve avoided thinking about what might happen to you when the repacking happens, it’s time to get off the dime. The repacking is approaching. You will need to be ready when it arrives.”



See his full posting at CommLawBlog.