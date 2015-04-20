Rentrak Signs Deal with KDOC-TV in Los Angeles

PORTLAND, ORE. – Rentrak has come to an agreement with KDOC-TV in Los Angeles to provide the station with TV measurement services. With this new agreement with KDOC-TV, Rentrak now provides measurement services to all English-language commercial stations in the Los Angeles television market.

KDOC-TV will use Rentrak’s measurement services to demonstrate the value of their audiences and inventory in reaching specific type of viewers.

Rentrak is a provider of consumer viewer information for TV and movies based in Portland, Ore.