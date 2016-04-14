Renewed Vision Adopts NewTek NDI

ATLANTA—Renewed Vision is the latest company to adopt NewTek’s open Network Device Interface (NDI) standard for IP-based production workflows. Renewed will apply it to its ProPresenter media presentation and CG application, which will allow it to be recognized as a source by other NDI-enabled devices and systems connected to an Ethernet local area network.

The NDI standard for live production IP workflow is bi-directional and backwards compatible with devices already using NewTek’s open protocol, allowing for IP connectivity between devices. ProPresenter will now be a part of the NewTek Developer Network.

NDI support will be included in the optional SDI module of ProPresenter, now renamed “SDI/NDI” module for Mac and PC versions of ProPresnter 6.