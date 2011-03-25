Renegade Labs to debut new metering system at NAB Show

Grass Valley, CA-based Renegade Labs has introduced the new Mx Metering System, a high-resolution multichannel add-on for the firm's digital edit suite audio mixers. The unit is fully customizable with VU-, PPM- or K-meter ballistics across a wide range of industry-standard meter scales. The Mx Metering System can be panel-mounted atop 328 series or M16 mixers or rack-mounted in a separate 2RU panel and is easily configurable, with optical encoders and soft buttons.

The Mx Metering System offers straightforward surround metering using switch-selectable views, with level bars displayed either vertically or horizontally. Standard features include peak indication, over indication, phase warning, phase monitoring and DC warning. Different meter skins allow for a variety of metering colors, and custom configurations can be saved in user registers to meet all operator preferences.

All meter scales in the Renegade Mx use true RMS ballistics, rather than simplified peak or average values. Built-in scales include VU, PPM, full scale, BBC, Nordic, EBU and Katz K. An out-of-phase warning indicator can be enabled for any stereo pair. Over-indicators light up when the audio level on a channel reaches clipping or a selectable level, and DC warning indications notify when a high DC level is encountered. Peak-level bar indicators show the actual peak audio sample values for each channel, and a 3D-surround field monitor can also be enabled with meters in horizontal or vertical modes.

See Renegade Labs at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C3741.