Renaissance Electronics develops new ATE matrix

Renaissance Electronics has developed a dual 48 x 4 switch matrix for automatic test equipment (ATE) applications that can support from 700MHz (LTE) to 6GHz (WiFi) frequencies.

Using solid-state technology, the switching speed is on the order of nanoseconds, helping test handsets and other portable communication devices with minimum delay time. The switch layout provides more than 60dB of channel-to-channel isolation for accurate measurements.