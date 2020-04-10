Remote Working Research Project Launched by DPP, Signiant

LONDON & LEXINGTON, Ky.—Remote working is the new normal across the media industry, and DPP and Signiant want to find out how the industry feels about it. The two are teaming up on a four-month research project that looks at how companies adapted and operated remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, and how this time will impact the industry post-coronavirus.

Each month there will be a survey of 20 questions to be completed by companies around the world and across the supply chain about how they have been impacted by the pandemic and how they have adapted to it, DPP and Signiant say. This will include weekly “flash surveys” of about five questions on the emotional temperature of respondents.

Research analysis is also being undertaken as to the state of the wider media industry, charting developments over time to provide background context to the work.

Halfway through the research, DPP is scheduled to hold a virtual version of its “DPP At Home” event strand that will look at some of the emerging themes and provide a short interim report.

A full report is expected to be published in July.

“We’re living through a key moment in world history, and we know nothing will ever quite be the same again,” said Mark Harrison, DPP managing director. “It’s important that we capture in real-time how this crisis is changing the way we work. Research such as this will give us unique insights that will enable us to gain wisdom from an otherwise traumatic event.”

To participate, DPP instructs companies to email Anh Mao at anh@thedpp.com .