Reidel Outfits All Mobile’s 3D Truck
NEW YORK: All Mobile Video recently installed a flexible Artist digital matrix intercom station from Riedel Communications in their 24 camera HD OB truck, “Epic.” Riedel delivered its Artist 32 unit.
Epic can produce shows in 3D, 3G, HD, and SD in all worldwide broadcast standards and frame rates. It’s recent productions include a Maroon 5 concert in Las Vegas and the “I Heart Radio” Festival.
