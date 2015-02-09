Registration Opens for 4K 4Charity Fun Run at the 2015 NAB Show

PORTLAND, ORE.—Elemental Technologies together with founding co-sponsor Ericsson, today announced open registration for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run to be held April 14, 2015 in conjunction with NAB Show in Las Vegas. Available to all 2015 NAB Show attendees, the 4km (2.49-mile) race commemorates major 4K achievements across the media and entertainment industry and raises funds for global and local charities.



Premier sponsors for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at the 2015 NAB Show include Akamai Technologies, Aspera, an IBM company, Dolby Laboratories and Verimatrix. EVS and ChyronHego are supporting sponsors.



“We are pleased to offer NAB Show attendees the opportunity to participate in a healthy, fun activity whilesupporting important causes,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations at NAB. “The 4K 4Charity Fun Run also provides a unique way to make visible the importance of 4K technology to the global media and entertainment industry.”



The inaugural 4K 4Charity Fun Run in Amsterdam during IBC 2014 was a resounding success, with nearly 250 registered runners and more than $23,000 raised for Oxfam International. The combination of supporting a healthy activity, creating a unique networking opportunity and giving to those in need proved to be an enjoyable and rewarding event for participants. After receiving widespread positive feedback from participants and sponsors, Elemental and founding co-sponsor Ericsson are proud to host the second 4K 4Charity Fun Run at the 2015 NAB Show.



The 4K 4Charity Fun Run will start at 7:30 am on Tuesday, April 14 and loop through Sunset Park, which borders McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas (2601 E. Sunset Road). Transportation from major NAB Show hotels to and from the race location will be provided free of charge beginning at 6:45 am. After completing the course, runners can celebrate the event over light snacks and beverages.



Proceeds from the 4K 4Charity Fun Run will be designated for Heifer International, an organization that helps link communities and bring sustainable agriculture and commerce to areas with a long history of poverty. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will be given to Shade Tree, a local Las Vegas-based charity that provides safe shelter to homeless and abused women and children in crisis. Race participants are also encouraged to join ONE, a campaign and advocacy organization committed to the fight against extreme poverty and preventable disease.



“Momentum for 4K is building with media leaders making 4K content available through new services, decreased pricing for 4K-ready consumer devices and advances in key technology enablers such as HEVC,” said Keith Wymbs, chief marketing officer at Elemental. “We are thrilled to help usher in the age of Ultra HD and provide an event for our colleagues across the industry to celebrate 4K achievements in a very positive and beneficial way.”



“Advancements in TV technology have become increasingly consumer-driven and high expectations around video quality are impacting 4K adoption across the world,” said Dr. Giles Wilson, head of TV Compression at Ericsson. “Through our sponsorship of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run, we are proud to celebrate the power of the consumer in driving innovation within the TV and media industry, and a future of continuous improvement in delivering superior quality viewing experiences underpinned by our 20 years as leaders in video compression.”



A limited number of 4K 4Charity Fun Run sponsorships are still available. The deadline for sponsorship commitments is February 28, 2015. Inquiries may be directed to laurab@elementaltechnologies.com. For more information about the 4K 4Charity Fun Run, please visit the registration page.