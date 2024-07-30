Registration Now Open for 2024 NAB Show NY

Registration is now open for 2024 NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10 at the Javits Center.

"NAB Show New York offers an excellent opportunity to connect with over 275 companies and learn about the latest trends in the industry,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. "The intimate setting allows for meaningful conversations and in-depth exploration, ensuring that participants can truly engage with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions."

The intimate show floor design facilitates purposeful networking and quality learning. The estimated 12,000 registered attendees can engage directly with the latest technology through interactive demos and meaningful discussions, ensuring a deeper understanding of how new tools can integrate into their workflows. Also on the show floor is the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Career Fair, where early career job seekers can meet directly with hiring managers from leading broadcast companies.

Featuring Exhibitors such as Blackmagic Design, Canon, Grass Valley, Panasonic Connect, Ross Video and Sony/Crispin, attendees will strengthen business relationships and explore the latest innovations tailored for the industry.

Exhibit Hall highlights include the Photo+Video destination showcasing Fujifilm, B&H, Broadfield and more, plus, a theater with live discussions and presentations on the latest trends in virtual production. Back by popular demand, Fujifilm Photowalks, invites creators to get hands-on with the latest X Series and GFX System gear, as they explore the iconic landmarks and busy streets of NYC’s Midtown West.

This year’s Show features three unique conference programs diving into industry challenges and opportunities to leverage new technologies and business strategies.

Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum, slated for October 9 at the Javits Center.

Local TV Strategies, produced in partnership with TVNewsCheck, to be held October 9 at the Javits Center.

Post|Production World New York, produced in partnership with Future Media Conferences, scheduled for October 8 offsite.

The NAB Marconi Radio Awards, will take place on Oct. 9. The Show will also be co-located with AES Show 2024 NY produced by the Audio Engineering Society. A single badge will give access to both Shows.

Click here to register.