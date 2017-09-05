Red Sox to Take the Field in VR

WATERTOWN, MASS.—There’s not much else like experiencing a game at Fenway Park and for the next four nights select fans will have the chance to do so from their couch. Regional sports network NESN has teamed with Intel to produce four Red Sox games with the Intel True VR system, starting tonight, Sept. 5, and running for the next three games.

Fans with select Samsung phones can use Samsung Gear VR headsets to view unique camera angles in virtual reality. Phones that will work for the broadcasts include Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, S7, S7 Edge, S8, S8+, Note 5 and Note 8.

During the game, viewers will be able to select between four locations at Fenway Park to view the VR broadcast, or they can select a mode that automatically switches between seven locations. Real-time statistics will display behind viewers in the 360-degree landscape. Commentary and HD replays from the NESN broadcast will be included in the VR broadcast. Each game will also offer a new camera location.

For people to watch the VR broadcast, their Samsung Gear VR headset and Samsung phone need to have the NESNgoVR app. In addition, the VR broadcast is only available to consumers who can authenticate with their TV provider.