RealD, Samsung Partner in 3DTV Display Project



RealD, a 3D technology company, and Samsung Electronics LCB Business division have announced a license agreement for distributing flat screen displays that provide full resolution 3D imagery for each eye when viewed through RealD 3D cinema glasses. The new panels were initially shown at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in January.



“RealD and Samsung's new displays look fantastic and represent the next step in 3D home entertainment,” said James Cameron, motion picture director and member of RealD's board of directors. “Full resolution viewing is key to experiencing 3D as a filmmaker intended, and when combined with the comfort and practicality of RealD 3D cinema glasses, this display technology will set a new standard for 3D in the home.”



The RealD/Samsung display system uses active shutter technology to provide a flicker-free 3D viewing experience across a wide viewing angle. Computer screen displays in the 23- and 27-inch size range are expected to be available by early 2012, with rollout of 55-inch television receiver panels following the commercialization of the computer monitors.

