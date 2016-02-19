RCN Offering HBO Go Through Set-Top Box

PRINCETON, N.J.—Cable provider RCN has announced that it will now offer the HBO Go app through its DVR powered by TiVo.

The HBO Go app on TiVo enables RCN customers who are HBO linear subscribers to access the app’s content without an additional device. The HBO Go content is integrated into TiVo Search and TiVo’s OnePass selections.

This new set-top box service is available for RCN customers in Chicago, New York, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley, Pa.