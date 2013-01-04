RCA Introduces 8-Inch Dual-Tuner Mobile DTV Tablet

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK – RCA introduced a mobile DTV tablet at CES. The Model DDA850R is the industry’s first device capable of decoding both standard and mobile over-the-air digital television transmissions. The DDA850R includes a standard ATSC tuner, along with a ATSC M/H tuner compatible with Dyle mobile TV.



“Reaction to our first generation of standalone Mobile DTV receivers has been very positive, and we look forward to more widespread and more advanced services made possible by the addition of this mobile TV tablet to the RCA product portfolio,” said Chris Lee, vice president of marketing for Digital Stream.



Dyle is now on-the-air in more than 35 markets; the DDA850R also receives mobile digital TV channels from TV stations not affiliated with Dyle.



The DDA850R functions as a 1024x768 high-definition Android touchscreen tablet with Wi-Fi, a Cortex A5 1 GHz processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of on-board flash memory, an 8-inch display and a telescoping antenna. It features real-time signal strength display, on-screen program information and digital closed captioning, language settings, auto channel scan and a favorite channel setting.



The 1.4 pound tablet also has cameras on the front and the back, twin speakers, integrated GPS, and USB, MicroUSB, MicroSD, and HDMI connectivity. It comes loaded with a Google browser, and compatibility with the Google Play app store. The RCA 8-inch mobile TV tablet has a battery life up to four hours in mobile mode, or up to 10 hours when web browsing.



It is scheduled for availability this spring for a suggested retail price of $299.