Raycom Sports Taps T3Media for Cloud Video Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., AND DENVER — Raycom Sports has chosen cloud-based video management and licensing service provider T3Media’s for web access to its library of ACC football and men’s basketball content.



Raycom Sports is using T3 Library Manager to integrate ACC archival video into the ACC Network’s productions, including live TV broadcasts, original programming and mobile apps.



T3Media is also storing the ACC men’s basketball and football library and providing dual-site backup, in which one copy is stored at Raycom’s facility and another is stored at T3Media’s data center in Wyoming.



