Raycom Media Taps Telairity for HD News Conversion

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.—Raycom Media is making the transition to high-def news fields and has announced that it will go with Telairity’s BE8600 contribution H.264/AVC video encoder and BE5503 IRD for support. Raycom’s fleet of more than 1000 microwave and satellite ENG vehicles will now be equipped with the BE8600.

Telairity’s BE8600 Real Time Contribution encoder offers H.264/AVC video compression in a half-width 1RU form factor. It is capable of most encoding tasks, per Telairity’s press release, including low-latency applications, high-performance ENG, DSNG, mobile and studio encoding tasks. The unit offers high bit rate 4:2:2 contribution-mode encoding for HD and low bit rate 4:2:0 HD/SD modes for high-quality contribution links over crowded airways and direct-to-viewer distribution over MPEG-4 networks.

According to Eric Bergman, executive director of engineering at Raycom, the BE8600 also offers dual redundant power supplies, vibration-resistant construction and wide temperature tolerance.

Telairity is a provider of video compression technology and is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif.