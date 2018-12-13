Raycom Media Licenses WaPo's Arc Publishing Platform For 42 Stations

WASHINGTON—Raycom Media has licensed The Washington Post’s Arc Publishing platform to enhance digital publishing at 42 of its TV and radio stations.

The Arc platform offers new video tools that seamlessly integrate live broadcast streams with the broadcasters’ digital publishing stack. In this way, it automates workflows to make live broadcast video available for online publishing.

“Working with the Arc team, we were able to bring industry-leading digital publishing solutions to each of our local broadcast markets in record time,” said Joe Fiveash, executive vice president, Digital Media and Strategy at Raycom Media.

“Our viewers are increasingly engaging with our content both on the web and mobile apps, and the new video tools Arc offers allow us to better optimize the workflows between our broadcast systems and our digital properties to better serve those audiences.”

Arc’s video management system gives Raycom Media stations the ability to clip, crop and publish live video streams–even while they are still in progress—and distribute them via the web, mobile and social media, said The Washington Post. This is particularly useful in breaking news situations, allowing Raycom to publish live streams to its digital platforms during a broadcast.

The Arc platform is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and leverages AWS Elemental Media Services to make prep, processing and delivery of broadcast and over-the-top video from AWS Cloud fast and easy, it said. The Washington Post is owned by Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos.

More information is available on the Arc Publishing website.