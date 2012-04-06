Raycom adopts Bitcentral Precis for all of its stations

Raycom Media Station Group will upgrade all of its stations to Bitcentral's Precis 4.0 news production and playout system.

With a demand for 24/7 news, Raycom wanted to enhance its existing newsroom system by enabling journalists to break stories faster and immediately publish to multiple platforms.

Raycom began rolling out Precis across the group in 2006. Currently 30 out of 31 stations use Precis, with the last station, WXIX in Cincinnati, due to be installed in the first half of this year.

Bitcentral's Precis 4.0 is an efficient, production system for news. It brings four channels of playout and MOS workflow integration and efficiency for newsrooms. Precis 4.0 integrates with best-of-breed systems to meet simultaneous production needs for broadcast, online and mobile and is scalable to meet the demands of the growing number of delivery platforms.

Precis users can work with Adobe's Premiere Pro or Grass Valley's Edius for full craft editing. AP's ENPS and Avid's iNews are tightly integrated.

The Precis workflow extends content creation out into the field. Raycom journalists can see and use all of the station's content from wherever they are and remotely contribute their packages back to the station.

Raycom, one of the top 20 U.S. station group owners, serves more than 12 percent of the nation's TV households.

