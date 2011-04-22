RAI Taps Hitachi for Camera Upgrade

Hitachi’s SK-HD1000 camera

RAI Television Corporation of Italy has selected Hitachi cameras to upgrade its digital studios and facilities throughout Italy. By completion of the project, RAI will take delivery of more than 150 Hitachi SK-HD1000 studio and EFP cameras.



RAI selected Hitachi after conducting extensive trials of studio cameras. The Hitachi cameras were chosen for their high quality, efficiency, and price/performance, and will integrate via fibre and triax communications as well as with wireless systems.



"We are honoured to be selected as partner to RAI, and are delighted to have been awarded this contract with the tremendous efforts of our Italian representative, CVE, which will provide comprehensive technical support from its offices in Milan and Rome. The competition to meet RAI's advanced specifications was intense and we look forward to successfully delivering leading-edge camera systems, based on the latest proven technological developments in HD," said Masahiko Kato, GM of Hitachi Kokusai's Global Business Division.





At the NAB exhibition Hitachi, RAI, and CVE officials made the formal announcement of the deal. Pictured are Mr. Shinij Nakamura, Corporate Officer and General Manager, Hitachi; Nicola Di Fabio, Branch Office Manager, CVE Rome; Ing.Riccardo Rombaldoni, OB Manager RAI; Mr. Masahiko Kato, Managing Director, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Europe GmbH; and Carmelo Catalano, President, CVE

