RAI selects Axon Synapse product line to manage digital switch-over

Italian state broadcaster RAI has chosen the Axon Synapse product line to manage its transition to the 4:3 to 16:9 format for digital terrestrial broadcasting operations.

To properly manage these mixed production and transmission environments, RAI has designed an infrastructure that allows the information about the program aspect ratio to be inserted into the video signal using the WSS index (valid both in the analog and in the digital domain) and the VI index (valid only in the digital domain).

For this deployment RAI installed more than 22 Synapse frames equipped with about 120 modules (converters, data inserters, aspect ratio converters and audio delay lines) across its entire operation, from the national broadcast center in Rome to the three main production centers and 17 regional studios.

