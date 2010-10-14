Radio Television Suisse adds Vizrt Escenic Content Engine 5

Radio Television Suisse (RTS), a business unit within Switzerland’s public broadcasting organization, Swiss Broadcasting, has chosen Vizrt’s Escenic Content Engine 5 as the content management system (CMS) for its websites.

Vizrt’s Escenic Content Engine 5 is now being used to manage RTS’ sizable and growing media library, which includes more than 2 million legacy assets.



RTS offers two main websites, http://www.tsr.ch and www.rsr.ch, to complement the programming on two of its broadcast stations: Television Suisse Romande (TSR) and Radio Suisse Romande (RSR). TSR and RSR both broadcast programming in French, which along with German, Italian and Romansch, comprise the four official languages of Switzerland.

At the websites, visitors can find the latest news, live sport streams, weather forecasts and information about RTS’ TV and radio programming. Both sites offer streaming media on demand as well as interactive features, such as contests and discussion forums. Media content on the websites is streamed from a playout center hosted at the public broadcaster’s SWISSTXT facility.

Escenic Content Engine 5 provides RTS with a user-friendly, high-capacity repository for all text, images, audio, video and other digital assets. The content feeds a tapeless workflow for the creation and publishing of digital content on the sites. RTS’ Escenic upgrade, which replaced two legacy CMS systems, took longer than 18 months to complete, culminating in June. Cross Systems, a Swiss consulting and software engineering company, handled the systems integration for the project.