Rachel Ray Does Halloween in 3D
NEW YORK: The Rachael Ray Show is going 3D for Halloween. “Rach’s Halloween Bash in 3-D” will be telecast this Friday using a process from Westbury, N.Y.’s 3-D Vision. The program will be the first in the commercial realm to use the company’s FullColor 3D technology, the vendor said.
“The show will be viewable in full-color and in 3D on all existing TV sets, 2D and 3D, thanks to a new type of 3D glasses which will be given away to over 2.4 million viewers in the Oct. 25 issue of ‘TV Guide Magazine,’” 3-D Vision said.
The FullColor 3D glasses are said to use patented brightness and color filters, even as the company says its process “eliminates previous 3DTV problems by providing full-color images.” Compatibility with “all existing TV sets,” indicates it’s likely color-filtered anaglyph technology. How FullColor3D compares to traditional anaglyph, in which opposite hues are filtered, is not clear. 3-D Vision’s Web site is still under construction. Principal of the company is optic pioneer and 3D entrepreneur Gene Dolgoff.
Another application being used on the Halloween special involves conversion. 3-D Vision’s Auto 3-D is said to allow 3D conversion to be completed “in a short time at a reasonable cost.” “The Rachel Ray” show took three computer operators two weeks to convert, the company said.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox