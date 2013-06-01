QVC increases number of online content streams

Since its first U.S. telecast in 1986, video and e-commerce retailer QVC has added broadcast operations in the United States, Japan, Germany, the U.K., Italy and a joint venture with China. Its U.S. operation deploys three HD control rooms and more than 30 cameras to produce live programming 24 hours a day, 364 days a year.

Although QVC's production capabilities have always been strong, the options were limited when it came to master control.

The current configuration allowed the network’s signal to be viewed on multiple platforms, such as smartphones and tablets, as part of the QVC-Everywhere initiative. However, the content available on each device type was the same, as there was only one original stream.

The goal of the master control/NOC project was to expand playout capabilities to allow more content choices down the road, provide better monitoring of both outbound and return signals, and increase fault tolerance.

In the newly redesigned control room, Evertz monitors route the appropriate multiviewer outputs to one of 13 overhead displays, which are fed by a redundant analog Raritan KVM matrix.

Joe Micucci, director of broadcast engineering at QVC, was tasked with bringing this to fruition by November of 2012.

“We needed to be online and fully functional well before the holiday season,” said Micucci. “This meant that all training and issue resolution had to be completed before Nov. 1. Because QVC broadcasts live around the clock, the transition needed to be completely seamless.”

Design criteria

The goal was to replace the single, redundant master control system with multiple identical channels, some of which were to be redundant. All channels had to be 3G-capable and able to carry unique, independent content, or be capable of following the main channel.

Channels were divided into two categories: on-air and online. On-air channels would be inherently redundant, while online channels would be single-ended. Both were able to back each other up if needed.

Additional control positions and monitoring were required, allowing for multiple operators, as well as an overall supervisory position and comprehensive hierarchical fault reporting. The master control system needed to operate as an island, separate from production, with its own router for source selection and monitoring.

Equipment decisions

One of the difficulties during the design stage was selecting between baseband and IP-based master-control platforms. After careful evaluation, the network decided that the more traditional master control platform suited it best. A multi-segment network infrastructure was employed for device control, file transfer and SNMP reporting. Critical segments would be redundant as well, paralleling the X/Y concept

The network went with a traditional master control platform, with a Vizrt graphics engine and Evertz EQX ports for each channel physically mounted in individual racks to ensure channel redundancy.

Dalet is used for asset management in its production workflow, and the network decided to continue with Dalet to manage master control as well.

Playout architecture

Nine physical channels comprise seven playout streams. All channels are identical and can be used for any playout purpose. Each channel’s equipment complement is physically mounted in its own rack, to provide channel redundancy, growth space and isolation for troubleshooting purposes.

Primary channels are designed using the “X/Y” concept, whereby both halves operate in parallel from beginning to end, yet share no critical equipment. Each channel has a dedicated graphics engine and server play ports.

The following functions comprise the new playout architecture:

MC switching . The Evertz 3025EMC master control switcher is fed by two router outputs in a Background A/B configuration. It includes additional fill/key inputs for external graphics devices. All of the audio is embedded. The switcher also has internal logo and clip playback capability with DVE squeeze and tease. The outputs of the switcher feed an air path chain consisting of a closed-caption encoder and frame sync, with a built-in loudness monitor and gain control.

Although all sources are synchronous, only a few are actually in time; the Clean and Quiet option allows hitless source selection regardless of timing. Control of the bypass switchers is completely independent of any other system, and relies only on a coax bus to panels located in the control room. Each operator position has a control panel for every channel.

An analog system was chosen over KVM-over-IP, because it allowed isolation from the data network, and was compatible with a similar system in use on the production side of the operation.

To allow for future possibilities, a Vizrt Multichannel system has also been installed, providing multi-format, template-based, automated graphics insertion across multiple engines.

Channel launch

The system launched on schedule, supporting four channels in November of 2012. Today, it’s been expanded to five channels and is performing well.

Design team

QVC: Jennifer Bonsall, business architect; Wayne Chmieleski, broadcast proj. mgr.; Greg Gialloreto, dir., proj. eng.; Joe Pendyck, mgr., live graphics; Joe Urzillo, sr. mgr., broadcast sys. eng.; George Dolphin, broadcast eng. architect; James Marquette, sr. broadcast eng. architect; Victor Florio, mgr., master control and network ops.; Patrick Schumaker, proj. eng.; Kenneth Torres-Zickler, broadcast sys. eng.

Jennifer Bonsall, business architect; Wayne Chmieleski, broadcast proj. mgr.; Greg Gialloreto, dir., proj. eng.; Joe Pendyck, mgr., live graphics; Joe Urzillo, sr. mgr., broadcast sys. eng.; George Dolphin, broadcast eng. architect; James Marquette, sr. broadcast eng. architect; Victor Florio, mgr., master control and network ops.; Patrick Schumaker, proj. eng.; Kenneth Torres-Zickler, broadcast sys. eng. Beck Associates: Paul Kast, VP of eng., east. reg.; Matt McMurray, sr. proj. mgr.

Equipment at work

Beck Associates : Turnkey systems integration

: Turnkey systems integration Cisco: Catalyst switches

Catalyst switches Dalet: Automation

Automation Evertz: 3025EMC master control switchers, EQT-1602 Clean and Quiet bypass switchers, EQX 3G/HD/SD/ASI routers, VIP-X 32 x 2 multiviewers, MAGNUM router and multiviewer control

3025EMC master control switchers, EQT-1602 Clean and Quiet bypass switchers, EQX 3G/HD/SD/ASI routers, VIP-X 32 x 2 multiviewers, MAGNUM router and multiviewer control Haivision: KulaByte encoders

KulaByte encoders Image Video: TSI-3000 (tally)

TSI-3000 (tally) Omneon: Spectrum MediaPort servers

Spectrum MediaPort servers Raritan: Paragon dual 64 x 16 KVM routing

Paragon dual 64 x 16 KVM routing Skyline Communications: DataMiner

DataMiner Vizrt: Multichannel graphics insertion system

—Paul Kast is VP of engineering, eastern region, for Beck Associates.