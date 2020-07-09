Quibi Loses 90% of Free Trial Users, Per Report

A report from mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower paints a rough picture for the mobile streaming service Quibi. The firm found that at the conclusion of Quibi’s 90-day free-trial period that was available shortly after launch, 72,000 users continued to use the app out of a reported 910,000; that’s about an 8% conversion rate.

These numbers are not the complete picture for Quibi, however. The company has not disclosed the total number of current paying subscribers, but it says that its app was downloaded by 5.6 million people since April.

Quibi, which was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, delivers 10-minute episodes of content that was designed to be viewed specifically on a phone. However, having been released at the onset of lockdowns and hearing from its initial batch of users, Quibi worked to make the content available on TVs as well.