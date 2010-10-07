Quantel Posts Record Year

NEWBURY, ENGLAND: Broadcast and post-production equipment maker Quantel logged a record fiscal year, the company said this week. For the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, Quantel posted a profit of £9 million (US$14.3 million in current exchange rates). The result represented an increase of 125 percent over the previous fiscal year, which was a record for the company. Orders were up 34 percent over the previous year.



“We’re delighted with these results,” said Quantel CEO Ray Cross. “They have been achieved in the face of challenging market conditions which have seen many other companies in our sector struggling. On the very last day of the financial year, we took £10 million [US$15.9 million] in new orders from existing customers which will feed straight into next year’s figures.”



Cross said Quantel had invested heavily in research and development over the last decade and continued doing so through the economic downturn. The latest result is QTube, technology that allows access to content on Quantel’s sQ server to be viewed and edited remotely.