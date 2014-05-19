Qualcomm Demos Live Public LTE-TDD Broadcast in China

SHENZHEN, CHINA—Qualcomm Technologies, in collaboration with Sohu.com, a Chinese online media, search, gaming, community and mobile service, has conducted what they are saying is the “first announced live public demonstration of LTE-TDD Broadcast in China, featuring High Efficiency Video Coding and Dynamic Adaptive Streaming Over HTTP technologies.” The demo utilized devices based on Qualcomm Reference Designs by QTI featuring QTI”s Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processors and integrated Qualcomm Gobi modems, and was supported by QTI’s LTE Broadcast solution for the evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service platform. The demo took place today during the Qualcomm Reference Design & Wireless Innovation Summit hosted by QTI in Shenzhen.



LTE Broadcast is designed to support mobile network operators to more efficiently manage their spectrum and network loads by allowing the multicast of high-demand content such as live sporting events, breaking news or software updates, so that multiple users receive the same content simultaneously.



Key 3GPP-standardized features of QTI’s LTE Broadcast solution include File Delivery Over Unidirectional Transport, Dynamic Adaptive Streaming of HTTP, Application level FEC, and file delivery with file repair.



Supported by QTI’s LTE Broadcast solution, LTE Broadcast is commercially available in Korea, and is expected to begin arriving in China and other regions around the world later this year.