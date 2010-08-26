Pulsar TV Launches Freedom Mobile Truck With Ross

Pulsar TV has launched its new HD + 3G + 3D Ready Freedom Mobile Truck. Its first broadcast will be the Women’s Hockey World Cup in Rosario City, Argentina, August 29. The new mobile build includes a Ross Vision Octane Multi-Definition Production Switcher, XPression Character Generator and openGear Terminal Equipment.



The Vision Series is Ross Video’s flagship line of production switchers. Vision offers a wide range of control panel sizes and both a small and large video processing chassis. The small QMD chassis offers up to 48 inputs and 4 MLEs in a compact 3RU. The large QMD-X Octane chassis offers up to 96 inputs and an unprecedented 8 MEs in 8RU. Both chassis offer 4-keyer MLEs with 6 keyers downstream.



“The Freedom mobile truck has been a two-year project—from the first brainstorming session to the actual seven-month build. Pulsar TV is very proud to be the first in this country to broadcast in the highest quality HD,” said Gonzalo Pampin, Owner, Pulsar TV. “When we decided on our broadcast equipment, we didn’t only select quality, but searched for companies we can have open communication with during and after the sale. Ross Video provides us that reliability.”



“We are extremely proud to be associated with this project,” said David Ross, CEO, Ross Video. “Pulsar TV has worked hard the last few years to reach this goal, and Ross has been supporting them every step of the way. We look forward to being part of their live events for years to come.”





