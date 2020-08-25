PSSI Transmission Tech Key for Remote Democratic National Convention

VAN NUYS, Calif.—Last week’s Democratic National Convention got a helping hand in bringing multiple remote elements together from PSSI Global Services’ live transmission systems. Multiple modes of transmission were used to deliver live remote content from the DNC production hub in Milwaukee.

PSSI provided live satellite uplinks for many of the most prominent speakers at the convention, including Jill and Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and Bernie Sanders. The PSSI International Teleport (PIT) enabled access to multiple transponders of the Eutelsat 113 West A satellite. Other remote locations were managed and coordinated through satellite uplinks and LiveU technology. A partnership with Nextologies also provided backup IP pathways for remote feeds.

There was an engineer and a strategic television project manager on-site in Milwaukee to handle encoding and decoding services, as well as manage the satellite, LiveU, Nextologies, The Switch and AT&T GVS pathways in and out, with PIT as the hub gateway.

PSSI also provided tech management and multicamera production services at remote media sites where Obama and Jill Biden gave speeches from through a collaboration with Patin Media Ventures and Gravity Media.