Production Companies, Unions Extend COVID Production Protocols to June 30

LOS ANGELES—Reports have shared that Hollywood’s major production companies and unions have agreed to extend the COVID-19 safety protocols for TV and film production through June 30. Variety was among the first to provide details.

The safety protocols were agreed to last September by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, IATSE and others. The protocols include things like testing regimens, use of a zone-based system for crews and the wearing of PPE. Variety says that the agreement does not require people working on set to be fully vaccinated.

The announcement comes as Los Angeles County is expected to move into its yellow tier of social distancing mandates soon. This will allow for indoor gatherings at 75% capacity.