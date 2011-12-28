Private equity firm Thoma Bravo to acquire Telestream

Video transcoding and digital media software solutions provider Telestream announced Dec. 21 that private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Telestream.

The transaction will facilitate further growth of Telestream’s core businesses as well as providing additional capital for further market expansion and acquisition.

The transaction is expected to close in early January 2012. Terms of the deal were not disclosed as both companies are privately held. Telestream will continue to operate as an independent entity with existing management teams continuing their current roles. Headquarters will remain in Nevada City, CA, with offices in Virginia, Sweden and Germany.