President Proposes $4.8 Billion in Spectrum-user Fees
WASHINGTON: President Obamahas submitted a budget to Congress that proposes 2011 funding for the Federal Communications Commission at $352.5 million, and projects $6.4 billion in new spectrum revenues over the next 10 years. Auctioned license fees alone are projected to generate $1.6 billion through 2020, perhaps more. The president’s budget also seeks to give the FCC the authority to establish new spectrum user fees that could generate an additional $4.8 billion.
Spectrum-user fees are typically proposed by presidents and rejected by Congress, which must approve of the budget. The Obama Administration last year proposed levying $4.8 billion in spectrum-user fees over a decade.
The $352.5 million proposed for the FCC would provide for implementing the National Broadband Plan, managing spectrum, overhauling the FCC’s data systems, support for its public safety and cyber-security work, consumer programs and international work. The request would also provide funds for mandatory increases in salaries and benefits, and inflationary increases for contractual services.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox