PPDS Opens Master Showroom Center in N.Y. Metro Area

Members of the PPDS North America team, customers and partners cut the ribbon at the PPDS Master Showroom in Fairfield, N.J. on Oct. 24.

ATLANTA—PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is further expanding its North American business with the grand opening of a PPDS Master Showroom experience center on the outskirts of New York City in Fairfield, New Jersey, about 23 miles from midtown Manhattan.

The venue is the second PPDS Master Showroom and the ninth in the network of PPDS Studios, following successful launches in Europe (in France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the U.K.), as well as in India. The ribbon-cutting for the grand opening event was held on Oct. 24.

“PPDS is a provider of total solutions, offering a portfolio to support almost any business, no matter how big, small or creative its needs might be,” Ron Cottaar, director of global marketing director and head of marketing U.S. at PPDS, said. “This stunning new master showroom provides a perfect opportunity for us to work even more closely with our partners, and for businesses to experience for themselves what can be achieved.”

The showroom is designed to showcase the PPDS portfolio of indoor and outdoor digital signage, dvLED, ePaper, business TVs, interactive and video wall hardware and software.

Covering more than 2,368 square feet in a fully accessible, wheelchair-friendly, ground-floor studio, the PPDS Master Showroom is divided into three curated spaces, each showcasing a selection of flexible solutions that can be tailored to support all market verticals. They include retail, corporate, education, hospitality, food and beverage, government, security/surveillance, broadcast studios, transportation, houses of worship, public venues and entertainment.

With over 30 active screens under a single roof, visitors to the studio are greeted by an array of content displayed on a 138-inch Philips LED All In One and a transparent OLED.

Solution Room 1 features two dedicated zones, including one for hospitality, displaying the benefits of the Netflix-ready, Google Cast-enabled Philips MediaSuite TV Series; and one for education, showcasing the new suite of interactive Philips Collaboration Displays. Upon opening, visitors to the PPDS Studio NYC Metro will also be among the first to experience PPDS’s new Philips Genius and Philips ScreenShare software for smarter, more collaborative teaching, learning and collaboration.

The Studio also showcases PPDS’s sustainability efforts with the 65-inch Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign Series. Unveiled this year, the display delivers 4K UHD video while consuming up to 70% less energy than comparable offerings with no difference in performance.

Solutions Room 2 demonstrates the latest evolutions of PPDS’s growing portfolio of LCD video wall and dvLED innovations, showcased in a variety of form factors and applications.

These include the recently unveiled—and PPDS’s first ever—Philips Unite All in One range, alongside the elementary Philips Unite LED 5000 and 6000 Series, providing stunning and fast installation times —as little as 60 minutes—for meeting rooms, classrooms, retail, houses of worship and other uses.

The room also features a dedicated “Command Center,” using a stunning TAA-compliant 2x2 Philips Videowall X-Line (55BDL2105X/17). On the opposite wall is a fully operational food and beverage area, demonstrating a range of relevant communications, including digital menus and promotions. This area features two 37-inch Philips Stretch S-Line displays, as well as four 50-inch Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line digital signage displays, which have been arranged as a 1-by-4 menu board with an unrivaled Android SoC video loop-through.

A Philips Public 7000 dvLED ribbon also curves around the ceiling, further demonstrating the versatility of PPDS’s solutions for installations of any shape or size.

In addition, the PPDS Master Showroom NYC Metro is designed to be a destination for PPDS’s teams, partners and customers to host events, provide product training, collaborate and innovate on projects with a fully equipped meeting and training room.

With five rows of desks and the capacity to seat more than 25 people at a time, the training room features everything required for a successful meeting or presentation. This includes a 16:9 Philips dvLED wall, a 10-inch interactive room booking display plus a “sustainability wall“ featuring a range of 13-inch, 25-inch and 32-inch Philips Tableaux displays.

“We are thrilled to have officially opened our first PPDS Master Showroom in North America, and what better location than on the doorstep of the most economically powerful city on the planet!” Nick Begleries, vice president of commercial, North America, PPDS, said at the Oct. 24 grand opening. “New York is home to 41 Fortune 500 companies, more than any other city, and according to a recent report there are now more small businesses open in the city than prepandemic.

“This incredible venue brings many exciting new opportunities for businesses in the area, as well as those traveling in by train, plane, or automobile,“ he added. “There is no better time or place to open our first PPDS Master Showroom in North America, and we already have plans for more PPDS Studios in the future.”

In addition to Begleries, the grand opening event included members of the PPDS North America team, key partners, customers and members of the media.