Plura Broadcast outfits new Fox Sports Mexico Facility



A recently constructed, high-definition production house in Mexico City has been outfitted with Plura Broadcast monitoring gear. Fox Sports and Fox Sports+ programming will originate from this facility, now equipped with an array of 3 Gbps HD monitors.



Production rooms will be graced with 57” monitors, while 24” and 17” models reside in client workstations.



The project was administered by Plura Broadcast partner Comtelsat on behalf of Fox Sports. Plura LCD monitors were chosen for their superior quality and consistent colormetry representation.



The installment was carried out in two phases. Phase I saw the installation of monitors from the DBM, PBM, PBM-S, PBM-X and PBM-3G series product lines, in an array of sizes. Monitors set up during Phase II included larger sized production room models from the PBM-3G and DBM product lines.



