Plex Names Magnite a Preferred SSP

NEW YORK—The sell-side ad platform Magnite has announced that Plex, a global ad-supported streaming media platform, has named Magnite a preferred supply side ad platform (SSP) and SpringServe as their primary ad server.

Plex made the decision after seeing impressive year over year revenue and user growth across both platforms.

SpringServe, which is now part of Magnite, is an TV ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising.

“Having Magnite and SpringServe in our corner for the past several years has been key to the tremendous growth of our ad-supported business, particularly over the last 6 to 9 months,” said Harold Morgenstern, CRO at Plex. “With the CTV landscape becoming increasingly saturated, it’s been critical for us to have access to their knowledgeable teams and video-first technologies that afford us to deliver full transparency to our ad partners and maintain the higher quality brand-safe viewing experiences CTV offers.”

Magnite’s dedicated CTV platform provides Plex with greater access to premium inventory and technology that improves the ad experience in a full-screen video environment, while SpringServe’s leading video ad serving capabilities provide greater insight, transparency and control into available supply, the companies said.

“Plex is at the forefront of both the FAST and AVOD landscape with over 200+ channels and 50,000 titles fully poised to take advantage of the accelerated growth of this ad supported sector of streaming. We’re delighted to continue our relationship with Plex and help them grow their ad-supported business,” said Mike Laband, senior vice president, CTV at Magnite. “The results thus far speak for themselves and we look forward to the continued upward trajectory of our collaboration.”