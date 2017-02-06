PlayBox to Go Round the Clock With HNN 24x7

DEHRADUN, INDIA—Facing the task of providing a 24-hour news cycle to its viewers, HNN 24x7 has added PlayBox Technology’s AirBox Neo playout system to its production suite. The core playout infrastructure also includes two ProductionAirBox servers and features DataBox Neo, ListBox Neo and SafeBox Neo.

ProductionAirBox Neo is a media manipulation and delivery system. It allows for a range of file formats and resolutions to be imported into a playlist, with up to 16 digital audio channels to accommodate multi-channel multi-language programs. Additional features include forward or reverse shuttle at up to 32x speed, mixing of different video resolutions and formats in a single playlist, logical content trimming, multi-channel audio output, and support for compression standards, media containers and the NewTek Network Device Interface protocol for IP.

With AirBox Neo, HNN 24x7 is now able to add UHD capabilities to the PlayBox Technology content playout system. It incorporates a streaming input supporting HTTP, HTTP Secure, UDP, RTMP, MMS, MMSH and YouTube, as well as an RTMP streaming output for web streaming. The system also comes with a virtual output supporting multiple instances. New features include the ability to add timecode to MOV files; the use of multiple DeckLink cards for multi-channel ad insertion; and updates to the clip trimmer and audio level control. The AirBox Neo can operate either as an unattended operation or manually, including the ability to handle live-to-air throughput.

HNN 24x7 transmits its content via satellite and digital terrestrial networks in central India, as well as over the internet for global audiences.