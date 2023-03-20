Planetcast Acquires Desynova

Planetcast Media Services, a broadcast technology and media services provider in India and Southeast Asia, has acquired Desynova, a cloud-native content lifecycle platform in an strategic investment that will enable Planetcast to strengthen and expand its cloud-based content management capabilities for the global marketplace.

Planetcast International will feature the Desynova’s Contido platform as part of its portfolio of solutions and services at its 2023 NAB Show booth (W1467- West Hall) in Las Vegas, April 15-19.

“Desynova is a perfect addition for Planetcast through providing us with an agile, collaborative, cloud-native technology married to an intuitive UI that makes managing post-production and playout workflows smooth and seamless,” explained Sanjay Duda, CEO of Planetcast Media Services. “While the Contido platform from Desynova broadens our solutions and services portfolio, it also brings marquee new customers and adds a significant boost to our global expansion plans. We welcome all of Desynova’s 120 employees to the Planetcast family and look forward to collaborating with them to provide the most powerful and flexible portfolio of Content Management solutions on the global market today.”

“The Desynova addition enables us to provide solutions and services that perfectly meet customer needs, both now and moving forward,” added Sanjay Duda. “Clearly, almost every media and entertainment company on the planet is moving to a cloud or hybrid-cloud architecture for their media distribution and management infrastructure. Media Asset Management is the pumping heart of media infrastructure; Desynova enables us to meet this evolution by integrating the Contido cloud-based content life cycle platform with other Planetcast solutions, such as playout and OTT delivery, to provide the best ‘full-stack’ solution for all our customers – while also furthering the continued development of AI-driven post-production capabilities, such as AI-assisted editing.”

Contido is a cloud-based content supply chain orchestration solution that simplifies and recalibrates the canvas of media production, the companies reported. It is a cloud-native Media Asset Management (MAM) system designed to handle video processing & publishing across multiple platforms seamlessly.

Contido, which is already integrated with Planetcast’s solutions, is built on modules that flexibly work together to provide all the functionality required by broadcasters and content creators, including ingest, asset management, collaborative workflows, analytics, quality control, transcoding, subtitling and distribution.

Contido provides the flexibility to manage content; right from creating, securely distributing, and managing content items. As a platform, Contido allows multiple handles to always communicate and collaborate on projects, the companies said.

“It’s been a fabulous journey from incorporation in the year 2017 to developing and providing a next-generation cloud content lifecycle platform for customers, including Asia’s largest broadcast network and the world’s largest OTT platform,” said Balu Ramamurthy, CEO & founder of Desynova. “Our ultimate goal has always been to see as many as possible of the world’s leading media and entertainment brands deploying our solutions and services. Desynova’s Contido enables its customers to reach any screen, at any time, with any content from any location in the world — and to maximize consumer value and return on their valuable video assets.

“Our new Planetcast relationship will help position Contido as a high-value addition to Planetcast’s existing suite of products and services, thus opening new markets and customers for us and helping accelerate our development roadmap,” he continued. “Through working with Planetcast on a joint customer, our Contido platform is already integrated with Planetcast’s broader solutions portfolio — and most importantly, this experience has convinced us that in Planetcast we have found the perfect partner.”

Planetcast will showcase its extended Content life cycle Platform offering and other services at NAB Show 2023 on booth W1467, West Hall. To set up a meeting, contact the Planetcast team at planetcast@platformcomms.com.