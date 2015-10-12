Pixel Power Delivers Graphics for Hochanda

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND—The new shopping channel Hochanda used broadcast graphics and automation supplier Pixel Power in the launch of its channel and website. Using Pixel Power’s LogoVision 3D graphic device, Pixel Power supplies data-driven graphics to Hochanda.

With two LogoVision devices, Hochanda is able to create an L-shaped graphic overlay that contains the necessary information like price and ordering information for products when they are on screen. The information is derived directly from the channel’s product database. Pixel Power also installed a preparation workstation to design and refine templates and prepare special-purpose graphics.

Pixel Power is headquartered in Cambridge, England.