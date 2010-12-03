Pioneer Memorial Church installs FOR-A MV-3200 series multiviewer

Pioneer Memorial Church, in Berrien Springs, MI, added the FOR-A MV-3200 series multiviewer as part of a larger reconstruction of its video control room last summer. The video team at the 3500-member church produces a weekly telecast, “New Perceptions,” and the new FOR-A multiviewer allowed them to replace a wall of aging CRT monitors with four flat-panel displays.

“The convenience of being able to rearrange the screens based on the program we are shooting is wonderful,” said Nick Wolfer, director of media for Pioneer Memorial Church. “Having a multiviewer for 32 inputs and outputting them in just about any layout on any of four monitors is just what we needed.”

Pioneer Memorial Church also uses the MV-3200 to help coordinate image magnification within the facility. Currently, video production is in SD, but the new equipment integrated this summer is HD-ready. Once it replaces its cameras, the church will produce its programming in HD.

With a variety of input and output cards available, the MV-3200 can be configured to create the ideal multimonitor display environment for a particular system. The multiviewer supports mixed input of analog composite, SD-SDI, HD-SDI and DVI signals by combining input cards. Up to four input and two output cards can be installed in the 2RU frame, providing a maximum of 32 inputs and four outputs. The PC-based layout editor that comes with the MV-3200 allows various settings to be changed easily, such as split patterns and title displays. The layout screen can be saved on the main unit memory in up to 32 patterns.