Pilat Media to launch Operational Cockpit at NAB Show

Pilat Media will unveil the new Operational Cockpit interface for its Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) at the 2011 NAB Show. The interface is designed to support IBMS content and sales activities and offers an at-a-glance view of the entire media business operation, including the status of key content, scheduling, sales and financial workflows.

Operational Cockpit integrates workflow processes and business information to monitor and display the current status of all key business processes with tools that enable users to define views and set threshold triggers. The system can also forecast risks, which may cause business process timelines to slip. The interface employs grids, pivots, charts and gauge indicators to display status information and provides alarms and flags that notify users when corrective actions need to be taken during a broadcast process.