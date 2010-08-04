Pilat Media manages content for new Corus Entertainment broadcast facility

Canadian media company Corus Entertainment has selected Pilat Media’s Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) as the broadcast management backbone for its new Toronto headquarters, Corus Quay. Through integration with Corus Entertainment's automation, digital asset management, sales and graphics systems, IBMS will provide an end-to-end solution for managing the acquisition, planning, scheduling and playout of Corus' content.

The broadcast management system should improve operational efficiency by eliminating repetitive tasks while automating others, better exploiting media assets and enabling crossdepartmental collaboration. IBMS will link to OmniBus iTX for automation, Pharos Mediator for DAM, Vizrt for on-air graphics and Corus Entertainment's legacy programming and traffic systems.