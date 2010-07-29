Pilat Media announces annual conference

Pilat Media will hold its annual Pilat Media Customers Conference (PMCC) on Monday Sept. 13 at noon in the Okura Hotel in Amsterdam.

Planned in conjunction with IBC2010, PMCC 2010 will bring together practitioners and innovators from the world's top media companies for an afternoon of user stories, product presentations, breakout sessions and networking opportunities.

A new feature of this year's PMCC will be the Innovation Pavilion, a hands-on mini-exhibition showcasing the newest companies and solutions that will help broadcasters roll out cutting-edge services and boost their operational efficiency.

PMCC is free to attendees but open only to Pilat Media customers and select media professionals.

See Pilat Media at IBC2010 Stand 3.C46.

