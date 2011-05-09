Phoenix supplies restoration tools to Criterion archive

The Criterion Collection has purchased the Image Systems, formerly Digital Vision, Phoenix Finish system for the restoration of its collection of classic and iconic films.

The Criterion Collection, headquartered in New York, has a large film library and specialises in content management and repurposing. Criterion collects, restores and distributes films from around the world and preserves them at the highest available quality. Phoenix is involved in end-to-end restoration at the film distribution company and was installed to increase efficiency and improve quality in digital mastering. Its primary purpose was for initial scratch removal, light dirt cleaning and some grain reduction with the DVO Clarity feature. The latter automatically reduces noise and grain, using a motion estimation engine and spatio-temporal filter.