Philips Rolls Out 5K Display

AMSTERDAM—Philips is unveiling its first 5K monitor. The Philips 275P4VYKEB display has a pixel count of 14.7 million at 5,120 x 2,880. Philips said the new 27-inch display also is equipped with what it calls “PerfectKolor” technology that ensures factory-calibrated 99 percent Adobe RGB, 100 percent sRGB color space and 1 billion colors.



Philips noted that its latest 5K technology adds 1,000 horizontal and 700 vertical pixels of display area compared to a 4K monitor, allowing for an extra CAD tool window, for example. The PLS-LCD monitor features flicker-free technology, a 178-degree viewing angle, 10-bit color support and 12-bit internal processing. It also includes a Webcam, microphone and built-in speakers.



The new display also supports USB 3.0 with a transfer rate of 5 gbps. It also allows fast-charging of a device simultaneously with the data transfer.The new Philips 275P4VYKEB display, with an RRP of £1,169.99, will be available in Europe at the beginning of April.