Philippines broadcaster contracts with Jampro for three VHF antenna systems

Solar Entertainment of Mandaluyong City, Philippines, has awarded Jampro Antennas a contract for three antenna systems, including a new VHF antenna system for tower sites supporting Solar's Channels 5, 6 and 7 in the cities of Cebu and Davao.

For Channel 5 in Cebu and Channel 6 in Davao, Solar Entertainment ordered the JHD-LV2 VHF antennas for each site along with rigid transmission line and Rigid Line Kits.



For Channel 7 in Davao, a JHD-HV4 VHF antenna was specified along with dual runs of rigid transmission line, an RCPU power splitter/patch panel system and Rigid Line Kits.

The JHD-LV2 antenna is a half-wave spaced, dual horizontally polarized dipole flat panel antenna system with a pressurized feed system designed for Low Band VHF Channels 2 through 6, Band I covering 5MHz to 88MHz.

The JHD-HV4 antenna is also a half wave spaced dual horizon­tally polarized dipole flat panel antenna system with pressurized feed, but engineered for high band VHF for Channels 7 through 13 on Band III at 174 MHz to 230MHz.