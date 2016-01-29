Phabrix Joins ASPEN Community

TORONTO—Phabrix is the latest company to become a part of the ASPEN Community, a coalition who are working on the ASPEN Framework for building IP facilities.

Adaptive Sample Picture ENcapsulation is an open format that aims to meet real-world requirements of an IP-centric facility while leveraging MPEG2-TS standards. ASPEN provides a framework for transporting separated video, audio and metadata as independent IP multicast streams. The ASPEN Community, founded at IBC 2015, promotes the benefit of the ASPEN Framework through the integration and interoperability of the open format.

Phabrix joins a host of other companies as part of the ASPEN Community, including AJA, Broadcast Pix, ChyronHego, EditShare, Evertz, For-A, Hitachi, Leader Electronics, Matrox, NBC Sports Group, NEP, Neutrik, Ross Video, Sony, Time Warner Cable SportsNet, and Vizrt.