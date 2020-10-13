PGA Tour to Feature Betting Odds as Part of Broadcast

PONTE VERDA BEACH, Fla.—The PGA Tour has announced that the upcoming CJ Cup at Shadow Creek tournament will be its first telecast to feature live betting odds.

Provided by BetMGM, betting odds will occur twice per hour during the telecast, featuring leaderboards with integrated “open” and “current” odds to win, as well as odds on head-to-head matchups, top finishes, winning margin, wire-to-wire winner, hole-in-ones and playoffs.

The PGA Tour has been integrating live odds into its PGA Tour Live digital platforms since August.

Betting odds will be provided during all four rounds of the CJ Cup tournament, which takes place from Oct. 15-18.