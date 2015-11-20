Peru Telefónica Utilizes ChryonHego Branding System

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Telefónica del Peru, a telecommunications and pay TV services provider, is going with ChryonHego’s Channel Box Prime to help launch a promotional channel on its Movistar TV network. The Channel Box Prime offers an automated channel that displays up-to-date programing schedule for Movistar TV.

ChyronHego developed a customized and automated workflow based on the Channel Box Prime that integrates with Telefónica Media Networks’ traffic and scheduling systems. The Channel Box acts as the playout engine for the channel, using the traffic and scheduling data to display the info for all broadcast channels in the network’s TV service. The service features separate crawls for programs currently airing and those scheduled for later in the day.

Movistar’s new promotional channel went live May 4 and is available to all cable and satellite subscribers throughout Peru. The service is expected to be extended to online streaming services and second-screen applications.