Perifery’s 2024 Predictions: Edge-Based Solutions and Object Storage
AI has emerged as a transformative catalyst, reshaping content management and utilization says Perifery’s Jonathan Morgan
Look for 2024 to see greater uptake of edge-based computing solutions and object-based storage, says Perifery senior vice president of product and technology Jonathan Morgan. Here is how he sees some of the big developments that will shape the industry in 2024:
“In the dynamic media and entertainment (M&E) landscape, AI has emerged as a transformative catalyst, reshaping content management and utilization. A striking example is a major sports league employing semantic AI to render its extensive archive searchable, facilitating the easy identification of goals scored during a football game for highlights creation.
“As M&E companies strive to optimize content utilization, repurposing and monetization, 2024 is poised to witness increased adoption of edge-based solutions and mature on-premises object-based storage. Edge solutions enable large-scale data capture and content pre-processing at the source, streamlining workflows.
“We predict sustained momentum behind edge and on-premises storage solutions this year, signaling a departure from disparate technology stacks between media creatives and IT departments.
“Traditionally focused on email servers and security, IT departments are aligning with the evolving requirements of media workflows. In particular, they are embracing technology that empowers creatives.
“This convergence, driven by factors like the obsolescence of high-speed editing platforms and the growing importance of internal security firewalls, signifies a shift toward greater cohesion between traditionally distinct departments.
“The incorporation of AI into storage solutions encapsulates a broader industry trend, harnessing advanced technologies to elevate efficiency and collaboration within the M&E sector.”
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
