Pebble Taps Pavitt and Timur for Key Positions

WEYBRIDGE, SURREY, U.K.—Pebble has promoted Alison Pavitt to the position of director of sales and marketing, while Yucel Timur becomes director of operations.

Pebble CEO Peter Mayhead said in a press statement: “Our goal is to support broadcasters in their transition from traditional broadcast infrastructure to more flexible IP-based technologies. Both Alison and Yucel have been instrumental in helping align the company to ensure we can forge those partnerships.”

Yucel Timur (Image credit: Pebble)

Pavitt will be responsible for the company’s global sales and marketing function. She joined Pebble in 2009 and, as Pebble’s marketing manager, played a key role in overseeing the company’s recent rebrand. She also is a board member of the IABM and sits on the Exhibitor Committee of IBC.

Timur joined Pebble in 2019 and leads the large team of presales engineers, solutions architects, software developers and customer support professionals who design, deliver and support Pebble’s solutions. He previously held senior positions at Sony Professional Solutions Europe and NOWTV (part of Sky UK), and also led key technology initiatives at the BBC.