Pebble Beach receives orders in Asia-Pacific

Pebble Beach’s new Hong Kong office has received orders for automation systems in Cambodia and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s Cable TV has placed an order for a new broadcast automation system to interface with equipment from Sony, Evertz and Grass Valley. Alex Chelleri, president of Pebble Beach Systems Asia-Pacific, said, “Our Chinese language support, the range of the device drivers we offer and our clear commitment to the future of the range were all important factors for them when they were looking to upgrade their current automation system.”

In addition, National Television of Cambodia (TVK) has ordered its first automation system from Pebble Beach Systems. The Deckchair automation system is due to go on-air this September and forms part of an expansion project at the Phnom Penh-based state broadcaster. The automation system will be interfacing to an Omneon Mediadeck server and Sony VTR, with graphics provided by Dayang.