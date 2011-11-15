PDS Connects More Than 20 Workstations to Small Tree Shared Storage



LOS ANGELES: Premiere Digital Services migrated its 20 or so Mac-based workstations from independent drives to Ethernet-shared storage from Small Tree. The company’s post-production artists and technologists ingest, quality control, fix, encode, package, transcode, store and distribute digital content--including movies, television, music videos and songs--to online retailers and end users around the world and across all platforms.



Before installing three of Small Tree’s GraniteStor ST-RAID II systems, PDS worked off a rotation of independent drives in an assembly line atmosphere. Content would be captured to a drive, which would be handed off to a QC agent, then to a correction agent and finally to fulfillment where the project would be transcoded, packaged or delivered to the client.



PDS recently moved into a new 7,000-square-foot facility featuring a dedicated server room with instantaneous UPS power back-up and a 2,000-square-foot anti-static floor production space. The Small Tree ST-RAID IIs support 16 streams of ProRes 422HQ with 16 TB increasing to 24 streams with 32 TB with no dropped frames, Small Tree said.



